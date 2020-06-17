FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Invests $453,000 in Trane (NYSE:TT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth about $1,420,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth about $1,210,301,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth about $879,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth about $579,616,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth about $533,524,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Trane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus cut Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research cut Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.77. 77,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,273. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Trane has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.