FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,680 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.7% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 88,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.49. 19,837,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,659,300. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $254.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.59.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

