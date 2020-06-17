FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 62,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 545.0% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 53,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 45,270 shares during the period.

VXUS stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.77. 147,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,219,589. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

