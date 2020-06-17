FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $599,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 198.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,437. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.46. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72.

