FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Bainco International Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $22,903,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,272,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG traded up $8.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,451.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,133. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $984.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,389.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,347.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

