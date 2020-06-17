FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,119 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. RPTC Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. RPTC Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $39.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,073,680. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

