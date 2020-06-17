FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,235 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 0.9% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $789,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 274,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 282,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,508,000 after buying an additional 34,124 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,615,399 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average is $62.23.

