FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 91.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 233,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,152,000 after acquiring an additional 163,700 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,397. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.45. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Cfra raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

