FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 554.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

BSCN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.79. 8,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,464. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.