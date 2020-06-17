FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,273 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.75. 134,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,251. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $123.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.98.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

