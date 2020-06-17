FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,431 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.76.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.52. The company had a trading volume of 24,970,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,681,642. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.63. The stock has a market cap of $167.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

