FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 217 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,492,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $3,053,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 77.4% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $52.71. 4,926,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,750,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.