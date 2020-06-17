FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 226 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 98.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Amgen by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Guggenheim began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.81.

AMGN traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,034,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.35. The company has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.12 and a 1 year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

