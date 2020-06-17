FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,942 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $553,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,668,000 after acquiring an additional 221,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,918,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,959,754. The company has a market cap of $185.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.