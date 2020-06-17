FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 830 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,639 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,893,000 after acquiring an additional 522,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.72. The stock had a trading volume of 274,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.29. The firm has a market cap of $170.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.55.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.