FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,603 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,603 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth about $1,770,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BP by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BP by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 246,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

NYSE:BP traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,971,479. The company has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a PE ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27. BP plc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BP. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.87.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.