FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,651,472,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,005,000 after acquiring an additional 638,081 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,263,000 after acquiring an additional 512,077 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 481,589 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,606,000 after acquiring an additional 448,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,957 shares of company stock valued at $23,170,769. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $273.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.21.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $249.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.44. The company has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.23.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

