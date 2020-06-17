FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,223,000 after buying an additional 378,913 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 323.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 53,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,412,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $708,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.79. 31,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,070. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.35 and its 200-day moving average is $195.72. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $226.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.