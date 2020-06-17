Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.91

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:FC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.91 and traded as low as $10.85. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 36,330 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities upgraded Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The company has a market cap of $330.06 million and a P/E ratio of 12.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.46, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.09.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$10.55 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Firm Capital Mortgage Investment news, Director Jonathon Mair sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.70, for a total transaction of C$73,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,281 shares in the company, valued at C$986,087.70.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

