First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC) Senior Officer Trent Mell Acquires 90,000 Shares

First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC) Senior Officer Trent Mell acquired 90,000 shares of First Cobalt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$12,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,668,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$233,534.56.

Shares of FCC traded down C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.14. 815,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,292. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. First Cobalt Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 17.89 and a quick ratio of 16.43.

First Cobalt Company Profile

First Cobalt Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties. The company's principal assets include the Greater Cobalt project, including the cobalt north, south, and central camps located in Ontario, Canada; and the Iron Creek project that is situated in Idaho, the United States.

