First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC) Senior Officer Trent Mell Acquires 90,000 Shares

First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC) Senior Officer Trent Mell acquired 90,000 shares of First Cobalt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$12,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,668,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$233,534.56.
Shares of FCC traded down C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.14. 815,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,292. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. First Cobalt Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 17.89 and a quick ratio of 16.43.
First Cobalt Company Profile
