Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Alison Davis Sells 4,000 Shares

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $398,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $893,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of FISV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.15. 3,143,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,646,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.67 and a 200-day moving average of $108.37.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.19.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.
