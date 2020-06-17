Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Alison Davis Sells 4,000 Shares

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $398,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $893,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FISV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.15. 3,143,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,646,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.67 and a 200-day moving average of $108.37.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,482,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,520,000 after buying an additional 192,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,905,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after buying an additional 440,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,502,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,762,000 after buying an additional 340,300 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Fiserv by 314.9% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after buying an additional 6,843,044 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Fiserv by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,575,000 after buying an additional 1,502,688 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.19.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

