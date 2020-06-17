FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Insider Alexey Gavrilenya Sells 5,000 Shares

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total value of $1,399,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FLT traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.25. 561,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,298. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.94. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down previously from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 456.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,359,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

