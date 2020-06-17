Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

Flexsteel Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 76.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

FLXS stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $107.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.82 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, Director Matthew Kaness acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,632 shares in the company, valued at $102,361.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt acquired 35,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $416,840.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,258.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 60,946 shares of company stock worth $646,944. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

