Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Foraco International S.A. (TSE:FAR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.25. Foraco International shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 37,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,361.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$66.68 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Foraco International S.A. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International SA provides drilling services to mining and water projects worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services in the exploration, development, and production phases of mining projects. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including large scale village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

