Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) is Capital Innovations LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Capital Innovations LLC trimmed its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,517 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 11,283 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 14.8% of Capital Innovations LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Innovations LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,711 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 878,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,521,440. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $13.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

