Future (LON:FUTR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,199.20

Future plc (LON:FUTR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,199.20 and traded as low as $1,152.75. Future shares last traded at $1,198.00, with a volume of 198,082 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Future from GBX 1,700 ($21.64) to GBX 1,750 ($22.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Future from GBX 1,500 ($19.09) to GBX 1,600 ($20.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 53.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,119.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,197.33.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

