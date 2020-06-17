GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $120.37

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $120.37 and traded as low as $110.02. GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at $112.00, with a volume of 801,620 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $988.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a current ratio of 372.73 and a quick ratio of 372.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 113.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 120.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s payout ratio is currently 1.19%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide its shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and to preserve the capital value of its investment assets over the long term, by generating exposure to subordinated private finance initiative (PFI) debt and/or similar assets.

