Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Hall Kathryn A.

Hall Kathryn A. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hall Kathryn A.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,734,290,000 after acquiring an additional 539,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,392,000 after acquiring an additional 455,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,753,000 after acquiring an additional 218,682 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,477 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,186,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.90.

Shares of GS stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.00. The company had a trading volume of 130,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.02.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

