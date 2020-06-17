Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.54

Gran Colombia Gold Corp (TSE:GCM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.54 and traded as high as $6.86. Gran Colombia Gold shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 425,506 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.90 price target on shares of Gran Colombia Gold in a research report on Tuesday.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.61 million and a PE ratio of -3.01.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$116.76 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Gran Colombia Gold Corp will post 2.1400002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lombardo Paredes Arenas sold 73,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.27, for a total transaction of C$533,405.14. Also, Senior Officer Michael Monier Davies sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.87, for a total transaction of C$176,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,720 shares in the company, valued at C$385,697.54. Insiders sold 212,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,681 over the last ninety days.

Gran Colombia Gold Company Profile (TSE:GCM)

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. It holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia; and the Marmato gold project situated in Colombia.

