Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,759 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.08% of Graphic Packaging worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.09. 165,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,110. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

GPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

