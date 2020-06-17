Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.88

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $5.25. Gulf Resources shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 2,100 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gulf Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 38.58, a current ratio of 38.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

