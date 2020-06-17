Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $142.18

Shares of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $142.18 and traded as high as $180.00. Halfords Group shares last traded at $177.60, with a volume of 818,601 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Halfords Group from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 250 ($3.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Halfords Group from GBX 100 ($1.27) to GBX 150 ($1.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $362.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 154.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 142.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.92, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

