Hall Kathryn A. Has $21.91 Million Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Hall Kathryn A. reduced its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,762,840 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 451,718 shares during the quarter. Levi Strauss & Co. makes up about 18.1% of Hall Kathryn A.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hall Kathryn A.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $21,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $14,917,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,127 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,733,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEVI. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

NYSE LEVI traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $14.21. 56,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.33. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $23.74.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

