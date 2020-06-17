Hall Kathryn A. Has $3 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hall Kathryn A. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 245.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.5% of Hall Kathryn A.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hall Kathryn A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,427,773. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

