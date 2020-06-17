Hall Kathryn A. Has $603,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hall Kathryn A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 160.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.5% of Hall Kathryn A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hall Kathryn A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 77,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000.

VWO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,073,680. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

