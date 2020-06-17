Hall Kathryn A. Has $9.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hall Kathryn A. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1,281.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,998 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Hall Kathryn A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hall Kathryn A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,660,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,944. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.12 and its 200 day moving average is $152.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

