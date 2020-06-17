Hall Kathryn A. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Hall Kathryn A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hall Kathryn A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $50.08. 12,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,572. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.35. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $50.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.