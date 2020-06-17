Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer Sells 39,215 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 39,215 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,728,205.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 147,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,485,561.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

STAAR Surgical stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.88. 465,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,921. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $47.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.78 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $4,396,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

