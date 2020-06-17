Harold L. Keene Acquires 16,779 Shares of New Peoples Bankshares Inc (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Stock

New Peoples Bankshares Inc (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Director Harold L. Keene purchased 16,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.21.

Shares of NWPP stock remained flat at $$2.00 on Wednesday. 15,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192. New Peoples Bankshares Inc has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86.

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company for New Peoples Bank, Inc that provides banking and financial services to individuals, small to medium size businesses, and the professional community in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interest-bearing and noninterest bearing demand deposits, health savings, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

