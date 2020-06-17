Harold L. Keene Acquires 16,779 Shares of New Peoples Bankshares Inc (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Stock

New Peoples Bankshares Inc (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Director Harold L. Keene purchased 16,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.21.
Shares of NWPP stock remained flat at $$2.00 on Wednesday. 15,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192. New Peoples Bankshares Inc has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86.
New Peoples Bankshares Company Profile
