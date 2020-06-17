HBK Investments L P Makes New $11.07 Million Investment in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 494,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,067,000. Elanco Animal Health makes up approximately 0.3% of HBK Investments L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 31.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 131,196 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $48,174,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 74.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 446,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 190,523 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $243,886,000.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.53. 31,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,103.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $657.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

