Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th.

Heartland Express has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heartland Express to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Shares of HTLD stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.82. 503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,942. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.57. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTLD. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Heartland Express from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

