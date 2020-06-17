HENKEL AG & CO/S to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.32 (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) declared an annual dividend on Friday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.321 per share on Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

