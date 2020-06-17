HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.35

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.35 and traded as low as $2.97. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 45,732 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. AlphaValue downgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get HENNES & MAURIT/ADR alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 6.16%. Equities analysts forecast that HENNES & MAURIT/ADR will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.