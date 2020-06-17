Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.36. Heritage Insurance reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,550%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage Insurance.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $132.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.39 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HRTG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

HRTG traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.21. 13,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,344. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $350.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 25.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth $3,402,000. Signia Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 10.6% in the first quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 270,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 25,865 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 68.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 64,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 8.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.