Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $158.28

Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $158.28 and traded as high as $194.44. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $193.50, with a volume of 1,427,457 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOC. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 180 ($2.29) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.05) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 190 ($2.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Hochschild Mining to an “add” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 217 ($2.76) to GBX 211 ($2.69) in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hochschild Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 194.10 ($2.47).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 171.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 158.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

