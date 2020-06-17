Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Holdings Reduced by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.8% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after acquiring an additional 303,357 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179,597 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.69. 2,918,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,843,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.64. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.40.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

