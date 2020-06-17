Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85,400 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.3% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $57,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advent Capital Management DE bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $3,734,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $14,937,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB increased their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.40.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $250.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,948,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,798. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.64. The stock has a market cap of $259.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

