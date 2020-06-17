Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Holdings Raised by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 36.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Honeywell International by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after buying an additional 7,032,228 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,548 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,374,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,342 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,805,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,323 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 34.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,818,000 after acquiring an additional 986,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Langenberg & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Honeywell International stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.11. 3,392,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,983. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.66.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

