Hornby (LON:HRN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.15

Hornby Plc (LON:HRN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.15 and traded as high as $37.45. Hornby shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 39,656 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.09 million and a P/E ratio of -9.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Hornby Company Profile (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and supply of toy and hobby products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and coaches, themes, tracks and track accessories, buildings, platforms and bridges, and power and control, as well as spares and accessories.

