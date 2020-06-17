HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,324,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 455,108 shares during the period. HP accounts for 0.9% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of HP worth $22,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of HP by 194.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 161,636 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 106,803 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,524 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 37,684 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 15.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,308 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33,708 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in HP by 56.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,452,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after acquiring an additional 521,490 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in HP by 30.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 112,232 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 26,243 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HP to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,729.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 623,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,747,646. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

